STAUNTON — The Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.
The health district said in a released statement on Friday that the child has recovered. However, CSHD said to protect privacy, no other patient information would be released.
“This case was identified after the fact, based on new information that is available concerning this syndrome,.” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director of CHSD. “Identifying this case adds to our scientific knowledge of the spectrum of COVID-19 related disease.”
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.
Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms, and the health department advises to call a doctor immediately if your child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.
If your child shows any emergency warning signs — trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain — go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately, the health department said.
Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided information and guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in Virginia in a May 15 Clinician Letter.
“I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department,” Kornegay said. “Though we are in Phase Two of recovery, everyone should still take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on May 14 about MIS-C, which may include symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation.
As more businesses and facilities begin to reopen as part of Phase Two — and on July 1, Phase Three — of the Forward Virginia blueprint, the health department said it is critical that individuals and families remain vigilant about hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reported 61,247 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Most of those cases are between the ages of 20 and 69. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in children under 10.
Only five total cases of MIS-C have been reported in the Commonwealth — two in the Fairfax health district, one in the Alexandria health district, one in the Prince William health district and one in CSHD.
No deaths have been reported in Virginia from MIS-C.
Locally, CSHD spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Sunday, the district had 2,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 925 in Harrisonburg, 701 in Rockingham, 179 in Augusta County, 74 in Waynesboro, 68 in Staunton, 29 in Rockbridge, 14 in Buena Vista, 10 in Lexington and three in Highland.
163 people in the district have been hospitalized including 70 in Harrisonburg, 72 in Rockingham, eight in Staunton, seven in Augusta County, five in Waynesboro and one in Buena Vista.
VDH reported 34 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 23 in Harrisonburg, nine in Rockingham and two in Augusta County.
