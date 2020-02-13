The Virginia Department of Health reported the state's first flu-related pediatric death for the 2019-20 flu season.
A teenager between 13-17 from Virginia's northern region died from complications associated with the flu. On average, three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia.
"We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to this child's family," said State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver. "Sadly, this is a tragic reminder that flu can be a serious illness, and we encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and others."
Health officials said that the flu has been widespread in Virginia since December 2019. Virginia's Department of Health has investigated a total of 61 flu outbreaks during the 2019-20 flu season through Feb. 1, and received reports of 773 pneumonia and flu-related deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that influenza has resulted in 22-31 million illnesses, between 210,000 and 370,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 30,000 deaths in the U.S. so far this flu season.
VDH says that certain groups — including children younger than 5, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and those with suppressed immune systems or chronic medical conditions — are at highers risk for serious illness from flu.
"Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu," Oliver said. "Even at this time of year, if you haven't had the flu shot, you should make an appointment and get it. There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season."
Flu activity in Virginia typically peaks between December and February, but can remain elevated into the spring.
VDH recommends taking three actions to prevent the flu: getting vaccinated every year; practice good public health and hand hygiene with hand washing, respiratory etiquette and staying home when sick; and taking antivirals as prescribed.
To locate a seasonal flu vaccine clinic near you, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov or contact your local health department. For more information on the flu in Virginia, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.