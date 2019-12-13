VERONA — A portion of Fishersville property owned by Crescent Development Group, LLC will be rezoned from single family residential to general business after the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday 4-3 on the matter.
Supervisors tabled the vote after hearing from concerned homeowners who neighbor the property at a public hearing on Nov. 26. Crescent Development Group is the developer of Myers Corner Community, a 140-acre mixed-use lot. The rezoned portion is less than five acres in the southeast quadrant at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Life Core Drive.
Crescent Development agreed to two proffers on the rezoning request — the first being that if a partial access entrance on Rt. 250 be requested, Crescent Development would construct a raised median on Rt. 250. Secondly, the group agreed that development of the property would not include uses for lawn, garden or farm supply centers; animal care facilities; machine shops; vehicle and boat repair; and adult businesses.
Possible development at the location, however, could include fast food restaurants, convenience stores or gas stations.
“Ever since this process has started with us for this rezoning we have received comments from both staff and from the public and along the way we have made changes or amendments to our request in light of those comments,” Scott Williams of Crescent Development said. “We’ve done so in an effort to mitigate any possible future impact the development of this property might have on our neighbors.”
Williams added that Crescent Development would commit to doubling the landscape buffer from 20- to 40-feet, as well as limiting light and noise impacts beyond normal business hours.
Wayne district supervisor Wendell Coleman, whose district the property is in, made a motion to approve the request. However, Beverley Manor supervisor Butch Well and Riverheads supervisor Michael Shull said their hang up was noise.
“Throughout my career I’ve had to mediate too many situations like this with 24-hour operations, and there was no easy answer to it, I foresee the same thing happening here,” Well said.
South River supervisor Carolyn Bragg also voted against the rezoning.
