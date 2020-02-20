After years of being closed, the bridge on Florence Avenue in Waynesboro is getting closer to being ready for traffic.
The Florence Avenue bridge, which has been out of commission since November 2016, is being rebuilt and scheduled to be finished by June 1, officials said this week.
“Earlier in 2016, we had a bridge inspection done by our consulting engineer,” said Deputy City Manager D. James Shaw. “At that point in time, we were basically told that we should start to plan for the replacement of the bridge, and they estimated that we would have a couple of years to design the bridge and start to put money together for its replacement.”
However, the bridge had to close down earlier than anticipated.
A Public Works employee was driving over the bridge one day when he noticed a pothole. He stopped to inspect it, and could see part of a structural support beam exposed through the hole, Shaw said.
“We called our engineer in again, and they basically said that we should close the bridge at that point,” Shaw said. “Shortly thereafter, we started to seek money through VDOT to help with replacement cost.”
Although the first application for financial aid from VDOT was unsuccessful, the city began designing a reconstruction plan for the bridge shortly thereafter, Shaw said, adding that designing a bridge typically takes more than a year to complete.
“The design process took about two and a half years, and there was about another six months of getting everything reviewed by VDOT; the railroad; actually putting the bid out,” said Trafford McRae, project manager.
McRae said the total cost of the project is about $2.3 million, with a large portion of the funding coming from the Federal Highway Administration.
Another hoop the city had to jump through for the project to move forward was the additional step of working with the owners and managers of the railroad that the bridge crosses.
The railroad tracks under Florence Avenue Bridge are owned by CSX Corporation, and are leased and managed by Buckingham Branch, McRae said.
“Everything that we wanted to do, since it’s on a railroad right-of-way, had to be sent to CSX consultant to review,” McRae said. “We had to have an engineer stamp the erection plan for the new beams to go in, and he had to certify that the crane was large enough; that where it was sitting was stable enough for the crane to actually operate. There are a lot of things like that that have to be taken into consideration.”
Relations between the railroad, the city and the construction crew have been positive so far, McRae added.
“We’ve been fortunate to have good partners on the project with the contractor, Burleigh Construction; VDOT; even the local railroad representatives have been good to work with, so we’re pleased so far with the progress on the site,” he said.
Waynesboro has been working with Burleigh Construction, Inc., and the Virginia Department of Transportation to reconstruct the bridge since November of 2019.
Currently, Shaw and McRae said structural beams are being put back into place and the project is running slightly ahead of schedule thanks to good weather. McRae anticipates that in four to six weeks, concrete can start being poured.
