Waynesboro citizens may already be familiar with DuBose Egleston Jr.’s infamous yellow truck adorned with a call to action to contact current city council members over roundabout concerns.
Now Egleston himself is making a run for the Ward B seat on city council — and he is no stranger to local government.
He served on the planning commission for seven years, and is currently serving on Waynesboro’s soil and water conservation board — a post he will be forced to resign from if elected to council. Additionally, Egleston served on city council from 1998 until 2002. After that time, he ran for both the Ward C and at-large seats in the 2002 to 2008 elections but was unsuccessful in those four attempts.
However, the 65-year-old said now is the right time for him to run for city council again.
“I’m self employed and gave up some of my mowing jobs, and I just thought this was the time to do it if I was ever going to do it,” said Egleston, who has lived in Waynesboro for more than 60 years. “[The desire] is in your blood. I think you can serve the citizens of Waynesboro better on council.”
Despite not serving on council for almost two decades, Egleston has regularly attended city council meetings. One new idea he’d like to implement is term limits of two consecutive terms only. He said after serving eight years or more, council members lose touch with citizens.
In addition to term limits, Egleston hopes to develop a citizen advisory committee that could meet quarterly or monthly with city council.
When it comes to city issues, Egleston said better employee compensation is on his agenda.
“I think it’s important to pay our employees better than what we are when we’re one of the lowest paid in the area. We’re losing policemen and firemen and city workers because of our low pay,” Egleston said. “We train policemen, they stay here for a year or two and then they can go and make $3,000-4,000 more right off the bat. We’re training them and they’re leaving, and we’ve got to stop this.”
The issue of bringing roundabouts to Waynesboro is something Egleston says he will continue to advocate against if on council, saying that roundabouts are “short sighted.”
In terms of the city’s budget process, Egleston said the city is “not in bad financial shape,” and he wouldn’t make substantial changes to any current proposals. He’d also like to see the city become more aggressive in it’s property management, particularly in the downtown area.
“We made some strides in the last three or four years. There are less storefronts that are boarded up. There are two or three large buildings downtown that something needs to be done to them. You can’t make businesses come to downtown, but you can have a pleasing building to rent,” he said.
Ultimately, Egleston said it’s time to bring some new ideas to Waynesboro’s city council.
“I’m not beholden to anybody but the citizens of Waynesboro. It’s time to have some new blood, new ideas, and I think I’m qualified to do that. There’s no learning curve for me,” Egleston said.
