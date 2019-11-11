A man’s body was found Saturday night on North Delphine Avenue near 2nd Street, according to Waynesboro Police Department.
“But it was not suspicious,” said Waynesboro Police Department’s Capt. Kelly Walker Monday of the cause of death.
According to Walker, police believe the man was walking on the sidewalk, collapsed and died, probably of a heart attack.
No further details will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.