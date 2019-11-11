A man’s body was found Saturday night on North Delphine Avenue near 2nd Street, according to Waynesboro Police Department.

“But it was not suspicious,” said Waynesboro Police Department’s Capt. Kelly Walker Monday of the cause of death.

According to Walker, police believe the man was walking on the sidewalk, collapsed and died, probably of a heart attack.

No further details will be released.

