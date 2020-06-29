Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in Augusta County and Harrisonburg this week.
The Virginia Department of Health in partnership with the National Guard is offering the testing on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance or appointment is needed.
Those attending the testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19.
Test will be available in both a drive-through and walk up manner.
Testing on Tuesday will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, located at 4808 South Valley Pike in Harrisonburg, from 3-6 p.m.
On Thursday, testing will be held at the Augusta County Government Center, located at 18 Government Center Lane in Verona, from 2-5 p.m.
Anyone with questions on either testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.
