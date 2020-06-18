Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in Waynesboro again on Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health in partnership with the National Guard is offering the testing on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance or appointment is needed.
Those attending the testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19.
Test will be available in both a drive-through and walk up manner, and 300 tests will be available.
Testing on Thursday will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary located at 840 King Avenue.
The city held its first COVID-19 testing on May 19 in the same location. Seven tests came back positive of about 250 from May’s event.
VDH also is holding community testing in Elkton next week. On Tuesday, testing in Elkton will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at East Rockingham High located at 250 Eagle Rock Road.
Anyone with questions on either testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.
As of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a statewide total of 56,238 COVID-19 cases.
Locally, the Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Thursday, the district had 1,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 870 in Harrisonburg, 641 in Rockingham, 164 in Augusta County, 62 in Staunton, 61 in Waynesboro, 18 in Rockbridge, 12 in Buena Vista, eight in Lexington and three in Highland.
148 people in the district have been hospitalized including 68 in Harrisonburg, 63 in Rockingham, seven in Augusta County, six in Staunton, three in Waynesboro and one in Buena Vista.
VDH reported 32 deaths in the Central Shenandoah District — 23 in Harrisonburg, seven in Rockingham and two in Augusta County.
