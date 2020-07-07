Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in Harrisonburg free to the community on Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health in partnership with the National Guard is offering the testing on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance or appointment is needed.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if they are having symptoms of COVID-19.
On Thursday, testing in Harrisonburg will be held from 2-6 p.m. at Harrisonburg High located at 1001 Garbers Church Road.
Anyone with questions on the testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.
