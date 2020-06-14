Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered to the Crimora, Broadway and Goshen communities for free this week.
The Virginia Department of Health in partnership with the National Guard is offering the testing on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance or appointment is needed.
Those attending the testing events are asked to wear a mask, put at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, and tell the healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19.
On Monday, testing in Crimora will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crimora Community Center located at 1648 New Hope-Crimora Road.
On Tuesday, testing in Broadway will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at Broadway High located at 269 Gobbler Drive.
On Thursday, testing in Goshen will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goshen Carnival Grounds located at 9835 Maury River Road.
Anyone with questions on either testing event is asked to call 1-855-949-8378.
