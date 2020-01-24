A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car in the intersection of North Delphine Avenue and Fourth Street Friday morning.
According to Capt. Kelly Walker of the Waynesboro Police Department, police received the call at 7:48 a.m. that the girl had ran in front of a Mazda MS3 in the intersection and was struck by the front bumper of the car.
Walker said the girl suffered minor bleeding and had a goose egg on her head at the scene.
“She was awake and talking the whole time on the scene,” said Walker.
He added that the girl complained of pain in her ribs, and she was sent to Augusta Health for examination.
Friday afternoon, Walker said he was unsure if she remained at Augusta Health.
“It didn’t appear that she had serious injuries, but I can’t say what they found when they examined her,” he said.
Walker added that internal bleeding was ruled out later at Augusta Health.
According to Lisa Schwenk, director of public relations for Augusta Health, the girl was discharged by 2 p.m.
A school bus at the scene was not involved in the incident and children on the bus were not physically injured, however, Walker said that some children on the bus did witness the girl getting hit by the Mazda.
The school bus was turning left off of Fourth Street onto North Delphine Avenue, according to Walker, “continuing on its route.”
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said Friday afternoon that the 10-year-old girl is a Wenonah Elementary School student.
The bus contained a few middle and high school students, according to Cassell.
"Our counselors met with students who were on that bus this morning and throughout the afternoon," said Cassell.
“Absolutely not,” Walker said of charges against the woman driving the Mazda MS3.
The car sustained “very minimal” damage.
Walker said the driver “was able to brake so that at impact they were probably going 5 to 10 miles per hour.”
