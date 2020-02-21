The Waynesboro Fire Department is actively investigating a house fire that occurred on Grayson Avenue in Waynesboro.
On Friday, a GoFundMe was created by an alleged family friend to benefit the victims — a great grandma, grandma, mother, pregnant daughter and her baby's father.
The GoFundMe campaign description says that the family "lost everything" in the incident, and that three of the home's residents were sent to the hospital with burns.
Several family members were on the scene Friday morning as the fire crew was still investigating.
"We got the call at 4:35 a.m.," said Ellen Fridley of receiving the news of the disaster.
The family said that the mother and pregnant granddaughter, who both lived in the house, were released from the hospital.
While the GoFundMe alleges that the fire started at 4:30 a.m. Friday because of a wood stove, the Waynesboro Fire Department said they are actively investigating the fire and had no details to provide as of early afternoon Friday.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.