Shoppers have a new off-price retailer to patronize in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro’s Willow Oak Plaza is now one of over 700 locations across the country home to a Gordmans store.
Part of the Stage community of stores, Gordmans offers name-brand apparel, home decor and other merchandise for lower prices than one would pay for the same products in a department store. The store is converting from a department store to an off-price retailer. “Brands you expect. Prices you don’t,” is the store’s catch phrase for a reason.
“We’re 40% to 60% less than regular department stores,” said Sharon Weyer, manager of Gordmans in Waynesboro.
Gordmans is replacing stores formerly known as Peebles, Goody’s, Bealls, Stage and Palais Royal. Waynesboro’s Gordmans opened in the former Peebles in Willow Oak Plaza.
“We’re similar to Home Goods and TJ Maxx. That’s the model,” Weyer explained. “We get a lot of brand names in.”
The store features a home department, clothing and accessories for men and women of all ages and stages of life, a children’s room department, shoes, and a pet department featuring pet accessories and toys. Luggage for travel can also be found at Gordmans.
“[There’s] something for everybody,” Weyer said.
An additional feature of Gordmans will be an Amazon hub counter, where customers can ship their Amazon orders to and pick up at a secure location when the shipment arrives. Weyer said that customers who order through the Amazon counter will receive a coupon to the store as a reward for using the service.
Customers who held Peebles credit cards will be able to convert that card to be used at Gordmans without any catches, Weyer said. The benefits will simply roll over under the new name. Any points or rewards earned at Peebles will not be lost.
The grand opening kicked off with a ribbon cutting, and included a number of special prizes and perks for customers. The first 100 customers at the grand opening received a Gordmans insulated tote bag, as well as the chance to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card with a scratch-off card. Guests who apply for and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases, Weyer said.
Gordmans also gifted Waynesboro High School with $1,000 as part of its grand opening celebration. The stores have a mission to give back to their communities. All nine grand openings of Gordmans across Virginia include a $1,000 donation to a select school in that community.
“We like to stay part of the community,” Weyer said.
District Manager Julie Smith affirmed Weyer’s statement, adding that the corporation aims to give back at both a local and national level.
“We’re always supporting community gives back,” Smith said. “That’s one of our big initiatives. It’s certain things we do throughout the year. We always do a big St. Jude’s program in the month of December, and last year we gave away over $1 million. That’s one of our corporate things, but we also do Toys for Tots, different things like that in the communities. Some communities, in the past, had selected American Cancer Society, or a dog shelter, etc., etc. for community gives back.”
