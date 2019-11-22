VERONA – Augusta County Fire-Rescue honored the 12 graduates of its first recruit academy on Friday at the Augusta County Government Center.
The 12 graduates, comprised of 11 men and one woman, began the 19-week academy in July. Carrie Gomez, the only female graduate from the class, said the academy flew by.
“I’m sure I can speak for everyone when I say we didn’t know what to expect,” Gomez, 22, said. “We knew the material we’d be learning, but what we didn’t know was that we’d have to carry each other up the stairs and bail out two-story windows. We were pushed mentally and physically on a regular basis, but I watched us come together as a team.”
Firefighter Jess Rodzinka of Charlottesville Fire Department reminded the graduates to remain a team in his keynote address.
“You’re getting ready to get on a roller coaster of excitement. The clickety-clackety as you go up, that’s your learning. Once we get to the top — hang on,” Roszinka said in his speech. “You guys are recruit class No. 1 of the Augusta County Fire-Rescue Department. There’s no one else like you. You all share and will share special bonds as recruit class No. 1.”
The graduates will fill vacancies at stations across the county based on needs. As of now, the department only has one vacant position left to fill out of 106 budgeted positions.
“I can’t take the credit because a lot of these things that came to fruition tonight started before I started working in Augusta County,” David Nichols, with Augusta County Fire-Rescue, said. “We’ve got some people who have been talking about this concept for over a year and we’re the first in the valley to do it. It makes me feel good that we’re a leader.”
However, putting a recruiting academy into effect came after the department saw multiple vacancies and a limited hiring pool.
“We’re going to have to plan better next time because we can’t wait until we’re 15 positions down. If we’re down positions, that has a negative impact on operations,” Nichols said. “There’s a lot of hard work that went into this and a lot of support that was provided by people who weren’t in the room. We did it, and [graduation] is the product. We’re starting to bear fruit.”
Running a recruit academy will be evaluated annually based on staffing needs, Division Commander Greg Schacht noted. Nichols said hosting a regional academy with neighboring cities and counties is also a possibility.
“The hiring pool is so small right now for people who have this training. The hiring pool has dwindled, and it’s not just here — it’s nationwide,” Schacht said. “This is a good program. It’s something that was thought about, came to fruition and hopefully it will continue.”
Part of Friday’s graduating class has already completed the EMS release process, while others are still in the process. Nichols said his goal is by Jan. 1 to have them assigned to fill vacancies on shift.
“Overall, this program has been phenomenal,” Chris Shaver, with Augusta County Fire-Rescue, said. “As Chief Nichols said, it has been a good thing to see us embark on this first for Augusta County and to have this first recruit school.”
