The board of directors for the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday a new president and CEO — Courtney Thompson.
Thompson's appointment follows a six-month interim period of leadership by the executive committee of the board of directors.
Most recently serving GARCC as its treasurer, Thompson has spent her entire career in the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro-areas focused on business development. She also previously served as director of community development at GARCC and served two separate terms on the GARCC board of directors.
Matt Hale, 2020 board chair, said Thompson is "the right person to lead the chamber forward."
"Courtney stood out from the candidate pool, bringing in-depth knowledge of our business and a strong vision for success with a keen understanding of how to lead us there," he said.
GARCC said in a statement that Thompson's tenure will begin by developing an implementation plan to bring her strategic vision and driving priorities to life.
"I am excited to begin this next chapter of my career in this new role with our amazing staff and supportive board of directors," Thompson said. "I am looking forward to collaborating with the valued business leaders in our thriving community."
Thompson will officially assume the head leadership role effective March 1.
