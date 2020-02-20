FISHERSVILLE — The 33rd Annual Western Virginia Sport Show is in town this weekend at Augusta Expo.
“My goal is always the same — to put on a quality show,” said organizer Mark Hanger.
Vendors and other participants come from as far as the western United States, Alaska and South Africa.
Participants can expect to see what they look forward to at the sport show every year, in addition to some changes.
Hanger said the trout tank will hold bigger fish and different birds of prey will be back this year.
And the grizzly show will be brand new.
The Grizzly Experience makes its second visit to the Valley after visiting Augusta Expo seven years ago.
“We’re out here to create awareness [about] bear safety,” said Dexter Osborn, of The Grizzly Experience, which is based in Naples, Florida.
For 13 years, Osborn said The Grizzly Experience has traveled the United States. Osborn has worked with bears and other animals for more than 17 years, and also operates nonprofit Grizzly Ranch and Florida Black Bear Rescue.
The ranch takes in orphaned bears.
This weekend, The Grizzly Experience will have two shows on Friday, three shows Saturday and two shows on Sunday to teach humans how to be safe in bear country.
Osborn said the show also educates the public on bear biology and bear habitat.
“We’d like to invite everyone to come out and take a look at our animals,” Osborn said.
Yogi, a 9-year-old Alaskan Grizzly, and Leah, a 4-year-old Kodiak brown bear, will be in this weekend’s show.
“They’re both rescues,” Osborn said.
Yogi came to the ranch from a zoo in northern Georgia when he was eight months old. Leah came to the ranch at nine months old from Indiana.
The two bears will come out and play for audience members, and Osborn will take questions from the audience.
Wicked Tuna Outer Banks host Reed Meredith will return to this weekend’s show, as well as Mountain Men TV host Tom Oar.
Hanger said that seminars will be held throughout the weekend every hour, and 160 vendors are expected.
Also new this year will be representatives from Southwest Virginia’s Wild Elk herd “primarily to educate people about it,” according to Hanger.
A raffle prize will include five tickets to the Elk tour in Southwest Virginia, and a night’s stay in the Elks Lodge, as well as a Yeti cooler.
