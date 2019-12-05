Waynesboro officials are expecting residents to attend Monday’s council meeting to voice their opinion on the city becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Individuals with SAW Patriots are preparing to speak during the citizen comment period following the council’s regular meeting, said Waynesboro mayor Terry Short.
SAW Patriots is a group founded by “two combat veterans” that advocates for Second Amendment rights and protection in Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro, and some surrounding areas, according to the group’s website.
Counties and cities across Virginia have seen a recent explosion of advocacy either for or against making their county or city a “Second Amendment sanctuary.” This comes as a response to proposed gun legislature filed for the 2020 General Assembly. The Augusta County board of supervisors unanimously adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution in their meeting last Wednesday.
Short says the council is prepared to listen to the citizens, though no action is expected to be taken by the council on Monday.
A number of counties across Virginia, including Augusta, have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, vowing to defy any expected new gun regulation by Democrats after they take control of the state legislature next year.
