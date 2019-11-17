“Mount Shoe-More” is what the Augusta County 4-H Coding Club has dubbed their more than 100 pairs of donated shoes.
The group is collecting the mountain of shoes as part of a community service project through “Funds2Orgs.” The organization will then distribute the new and used shoes to developing countries in need.
The shoe collection began on Oct. 1 and will run through Dec. 10. The Coding Club’s goal is to fill 20 bags which contain approximately 25 pairs of shoes each. The group’s president, 9-year-old Parker Newton, said his personal goal is 200 shoes.
“We made a pretty good amount of them at the 7-Eleven. We had tubs and whoever donated got a free slurpee,” Newton said.
Community members who wish to donate can drop off donations to Patrick Blevins State Farm Office in Waynesboro or the 4-H Extension Office in Verona. Those unable to make it those locations by Dec. 10 can contact 4-H Coding Club leader Rosemary Wagoner at roswag66@gmail.com.
Donated shoes can be used or new, children or adult sized. Shoes should be clean and in good condition with laces intact. Shoes that are wet, moldy or broken, or that have melted soles, soles that are worn or sole that are falling off can not be collected.
“We don’t know which developing countries they’re going to go to, but it helps grow their economy,” Coding Club secretary Avery Piller, 9, said. “To me, it feels like we’re spreading a little piece of us all around the world helping people out who don’t have as much as us and need these things.”
