Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WESTERN MARYLAND, WESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MOST ICING WILL OCCUR AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1500 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. WHEN VENTURING OUTSIDE, WATCH YOUR FIRST FEW STEPS TAKEN ON STEPS, SIDEWALKS, AND DRIVEWAYS, WHICH COULD BE ICY AND SLIPPERY, INCREASING YOUR RISK OF A FALL AND INJURY. &&