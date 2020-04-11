HARRISONBURG — Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a Harrisonburg long-term care facility.
Health district officials collected COVID-19 specimens from symptomatic residents, according to a press release Saturday night. The specimens were sent to the state lab in Richmond and several were positive for COVID-19.
Officials have not released the name of the facility.
Health department staff are investigating potential sources of exposure, according to the release.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” said Health Director Dr. Laura Kornegay in the press release. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and to provide expert guidance on infection control.”
