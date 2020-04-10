STAUNTON — The first death in the Valley from COVID-19 was reported by the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District Friday afternoon.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, in a press release. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”
Officials did not identify any details about the patient, like age, sex or where the person was located.
“Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible,” Kornegay said in the press release.
COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness for some patients, such as at-risk individuals, the press release stated, including death for older individuals and for anyone with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.
The Central Shenandoah Health District covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 4,509 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 467 cases from the 4,042 reported Wednesday. There have been 122 deaths.
