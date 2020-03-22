CHRISTIANSBURG — Public health districts across Virginia have activated public health call centers to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues.
The call centers will handle questions including symptoms, how to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself and others, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they are used, and what to do if you may be ill.
The Central Shenandoah Health District call center may be reached at (855) 949-8378 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Central Shenandoah Health District spans approximately 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.