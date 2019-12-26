Hemi, a border collie, has experienced many adventures in his long career working alongside his owners, Leo and Judy Tammi, on their sheep farm in Mount Sidney.
Hemi was consistently a reliable companion and a hard worker, always doing his job even after being impaled by a sharp branch and having his abdomen torn up by what appeared to be a coyote attack. The now-retired 14-year-old dog is one of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s top 10 nominees for the Farm Bureau Dog of the Year contest.
Hemi joined the Tammi family on Shamoka Run Farm, located in Mount Sidney, in 2006. When a former manager of an estate in Northern Virginia left him behind, no one was quite sure what to do with the young dog. Leo Tammi, while searching for a male dog who could help him work his sheep farm, came across Hemi and decided he was worth buying.
“The only thing he knew was his name, and how to play fetch,” Leo Tammi said. “His instincts kicked in and he’s become a remarkable companion and working partner.”
The Tammis have had border collies, a breed of natural working dogs, for the past 40 years.
“You will find that the dog naturally wants to herd,” said Leo Tammi of border collies.
Hemi was a quick learner, but Leo Tammi said every dog is an individual, and during their training, owners must work at the dog’s pace.
“You do not tell the dog. You ask it,” Leo Tammi said of his training philosophy. “You can almost see a lightbulb going on in the dog’s brain when it understands what it is that you want. And then that’s what really starts the relationship. Once Hemi got the hang of it, he was very good at his job. He has a personality that’s very easy to get along with. He’s very graceful, a natural athlete, and he just seemed happy most of the time.”
Hemi’s job was not always easy, and he has some battle scars to prove it. It is hardly a wonder that his family describes him as “remarkable.”
Several years ago, a derecho — essentially a wall of extreme and destructive wind — blew through Virginia, strewing debris all over the pastures. After the derecho, Leo Tammi and Hemi went out to tend the sheep as usual.
Hemi began his outrun, the process in which a dog rounds up the sheep and drives them in. As the flock came up the hill, Leo Tammi noticed that Hemi was limping. However, the dog continued to finish his job. Finally, Leo Tammi called him in to check on his limp. Protruding from Hemi’s chest, pulsing in and out with each beat of his heart, was a 14-inch long stick.
Hemi was rushed to the emergency veterinary clinic where X-rays revealed that the stick was touching his heart. Hemi also had a collapsed lung. Fortunately, he came home the next day and made a fully recovery.
“Hemi is a lucky dog,” Leo Tammi said.
Hemi’s luck proved itself before, when he survived what appeared to be a fight with a coyote. The incident happened less than a year after he became a working companion for the Tammis.
“I sent him off to gather the flock. We were on the top of a hill, so he ran down the hill and gathered the flock,” Leo Tammi said. “I could see the flock gathering, but then the flock quit moving. Apparently, he quit the job.”
When Hemi returned a while later, Leo chastised him. It was not until they were back in the truck that Leo Tammi realized Hemi was injured.
“The skin from his belly, like a curtain, was dragging on the ground,” Leo Tammi said.
After his emergency veterinarian visit where Hemi was sewn up, Leo Tammi saw pairs of puncture wounds on the dog’s belly that he described as consistent with canine bites.
“It was clear to me that he had knocked heads with a coyote. We knew there were coyotes out there; we see them occasionally,” Leo Tammi said. “I felt really lucky that he had survived that. To get out of the grip of a coyote, I think, is a pretty amazing thing.”
“Hemi’s been remarkable,” Judy Tammi said. “He gives you everything he’s got. You simply ask, and all he wants in return is a ‘Good job. You’ve done a good job, boy.’”
These experiences remind Leo and Judy Tammi that often times, the dog is wiser than their owners.
“[These dogs have] got many generations of experience, and we don’t,” Leo Tammi said. “Often times, we find that an experienced dog knows how to work those sheep better than you do.”
Hemi continued to be an excellent working companion to Leo and Judy Tammi until he retired. Now 14 years old, Hemi is content to spend most of his time relaxing with his family. Sometimes, Leo Tammi said, he still comes out in the fields. But he can’t run as fast or as straight as he used to and is hard of hearing. He also has arthritis. And yet, Hemi appears to be a happy dog.
“I just wanted to, in a small way, honor him,” Leo Tammi said of Hemi being nominated for dog of the year. “I think these dogs need some recognition for what they do. These border collies do a remarkable job, and anybody that works livestock will realize that one dog is worth any number of teenagers in terms of getting the job done.”
The Tammis believe Hemi is a worthy candidate.
“He’s an honest dog,” Leo Tammi said. “You give him a job to do, he goes at it with all his heart and all his soul. He’s been an amazing companion here on the farm.”
Members of the public are invited to vote for Amerian Farm Bureau Federation’s dog of the year, a contest created to “celebrate farm dogs who work alongside their people.”
