Below is a list of local businesses who are remaining open either with reduced hours, by offering pick up and/or delivery, or continuing business as usual.
Open for Business
|Business
|Pick Up
|Delivery
|Curbside
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Augusta Equipment
|Call us for details.
|540-885-8107
|1304 Richmond Ave., Staunton, VA 24401
|rockinghamnh.com
|Bradley's Plumbing and Cooling
|Call us for details.
|540-337-1008
|1445 Guthrie Rd., Staunton, VA 24401
|bradleysplumbingandheating.com
|Creative Wonders
|Call us for details.
|540-317-9174
|2746 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
|creativewonderslearningcenter.com
|Dap's Ice Cream, Burgers, Fries
|x
|x
|540-466-5967
|3278 Stuarts Draft Highway, #2, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
|dapsfamilydining.com
|Lemon's Jewelry
|Call us for details.
|540-943-5051
|1725 Rosser Ave., #F, Waynesboro Va 22980
|facebook.com/Lemons-Jewelry-Inc-109439890414924
|McDonough Toyota
|Call us for details.
|540-886-6201
|918 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401
|mcdonoughtoyota.com
|Pizza Hut - Staunton
|x
|x
|540-887-9860
|729C Richmond Ave., Staunton, VA 24401
|pizzahut.com
|Pizza Hut - Waynesboro
|x
|x
|540-943-9092
|400 Tiffany Dr., Suite H, Waynesboro, VA 22980
|pizzahut.com
|Smiles for Life
|Call us for details.
|540-425-0192
|502 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401
|smilesforlifeonline.com
|Tony's Pizza & Italian
|x
|x
|x
|540-943-9493
|32 Windward Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939
|mytonyspizza.com
|Village Garden Center
|Call us for details.
|540-885-7642
|1362 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA 22939
|facebook.com/VillageGardenCenterVa
|Wright Way Automotive
|Call us for details.
|540-213-6777
|2551 West Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980
|wrightwayhyundai.com
