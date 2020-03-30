Sponsored Content

Below is a list of local businesses who are remaining open either with reduced hours, by offering pick up and/or delivery, or continuing business as usual.

Business Pick Up Delivery Curbside Phone Address Website
Augusta Equipment Call us for details. 540-885-8107 1304 Richmond Ave., Staunton, VA 24401 rockinghamnh.com
Bare Construction Call us for details 540-248-4444 106 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 244872 facebook.com/BareConstructionInc/
Blue Ridge Dumpster Rentals Call us for details 540-290-1856 211 Eakle Road, Staunton, VA brdumpster.com
Bradley's Plumbing and Cooling Call us for details. 540-337-1008 1445 Guthrie Rd., Staunton, VA 24401 bradleysplumbingandheating.com
Court Square Title Agency Call us for details 540-932-1788 13 Long Meadow Road, Fishersville, VA 22939 courtsquaretitleagency.com
Creative Wonders Call us for details. 540-317-9174 2746 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 creativewonderslearningcenter.com
Dap's Ice Cream, Burgers, Fries x x 540-466-5967 3278 Stuarts Draft Highway, #2, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 dapsfamilydining.com
E & J's Deli & Pub x x x 540-221-2927 2800 W Main Street, Waynesboro facebook.com/EJs-Deli-Pub-1403760183212191/
F & M Bank Call us for details 540-946-8160 Open at all locations fmbankva.com
Green Hill Auto & Ag Equipment Call us for details 540-248-1100 1403 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401 greenhillautoag.com
Lemon's Jewelry Call us for details. 540-943-5051 1725 Rosser Ave., #F, Waynesboro Va 22980 facebook.com/Lemons-Jewelry-Inc-109439890414924
McDonough Toyota Call us for details. 540-886-6201 918 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401 mcdonoughtoyota.com
The Meating Place Call us for details 540-885-0197 1070 Middlebrook Road, Staunton, VA 24401 facebook.com/themeatingplacestaunton/
Miller's Bake Shop x 540-337-9675 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 facebook.com/Millers-Bake-Shoppe-238377829857192/
Nature's Bliss Call us for details 540-490-4509 34 E Beveley Street, Staunton, VA 24401 naturesblissva.com
Pizza Hut - Staunton x x 540-887-9860 729C Richmond Ave., Staunton, VA 24401 pizzahut.com
Pizza Hut - Waynesboro x x 540-943-9092 400 Tiffany Dr., Suite H, Waynesboro, VA 22980 pizzahut.com
Premier Moving Call us for details 540-480-0602 2408 Springhill Road, Staunton, VA 24401 premiermoving.net
Premier Vinyl Call us for details 540-828-4437 223 Old River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812 premiervinyl.net
Rack Em Smack Em x x x 540-248-8180 385 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482 facebook.com/Rack-Em-Smack-Em-Ribs-97257655148/
Smiles for Life Call us for details. 540-425-0192 502 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401 smilesforlifeonline.com
Tony's Pizza & Italian x x x 540-943-9493 32 Windward Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939 mytonyspizza.com
Village Garden Center Call us for details. 540-885-7342 1362 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA 22939 facebook.com/VillageGardenCenterVa
Wright Way Automotive Call us for details. 540-213-6777 2551 West Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980 wrightwayhyundai.com
Frazier Quarry Call us for details. 540-886-2111 251 National Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401 http://rockydalequarries.com/

