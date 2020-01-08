Hoffman joins Long & Foster’s Staunton/Waynesboro office

STAUNTON — Long & Foster Real Estate welcomed Krisna Hoffman to its Staunton/Waynesboro office in late October.
Her specialty will be working with homebuyers and sellers, according to a press release.
“We are very excited and fortunate to have Krisna join our team of highly trained professionals,” said Mary Beth Pauley, manager of the Staunton/Waynesboro office, in a press release. “The combination of Long & Foster and Krisna’s unique skills and knowledge will no doubt provide the highest level of service to local buyers and sellers.”
Hoffman is a participant in the real estate company’s Success Path program. Through the program, agents receive “extensive training and resources” at any stage of their career, the press release stated.
Program curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, and skills for negotiating.
“Long & Foster is a reputable and leading real estate firm,” said Hoffman, a member of the Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, in the press release. “That’s why I chose to be a part of the Long & Foster brand.”
Hoffman earned a master’s degree in business administration from a university in Vienna, Austria, and worked in international sales for 16 years.
“The dynamics of today’s residential real estate market are constantly changing. Participating in our Success Path program has provided Krisna with the right tools to meet those changing dynamics,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, in the press release. “We welcome Krisna to Long & Foster, a company that has helped local buyers and sellers reach their homeownership goals for over 50 years.”
Hoffman owns a yoga studio in downtown Staunton. She enjoys traveling and sailing with her husband, who serves in the Virginia Army National Guard. The couple live in Staunton.
