SWOOPE — Valley Mills Farm will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artisans will have products for sale in the farm’s event barn out of the chilly weather.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity for the community to come and see the venue, [but also] see the artists,” said Valley Mills Farm owner/operator Monica Rutledge.
A variety of artisan products will be available for purchase, including pottery, jewelry, metal crafting, and organic lotions, creams and makeup.
“They’re all considered art within their own craft,” Rutledge said of the 25 artisans participating in Saturday’s event.
Some artisans are local, some from Richmond and some are from across Virginia.
“So they’re kind of coming from all over, which is really neat that they’re willing to give this bazaar a chance,” Rutledge said of the farm’s first bazaar since opening as a wedding and special events venue in fall of 2018.
For the past month, she said that Valley Mills Farm has been sharing highlights on Facebook and Instagram of what participants will see on Saturday.
She encouraged individuals to come shop, enjoy breakfast and lunch by Take Out 250 from Fishersville, and get some Christmas gift shopping done.
“And you can also enjoy a glass of wine while you shop.”
Ox-Eye Vineyards of Staunton will have wine tastings, and a selection of wines available for purchase.
“Our goal is just for [the Holiday Bazaar] to be successful — for our artisans to sell lots of quality products,” Rutledge said.
And also have the opportunity to see Valley Mills Farm as a wedding or special occasion venue option.
Admission Saturday is a non-perishable food item or $2 per person.
All proceeds will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Rutledge said, as a way of “trying to give back to the community and help.”
