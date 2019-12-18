A crowd gathered Wednesday evening at The French Press in downtown Waynesboro.
But participants were not adults sipping coffee and tea while discussing politics and trendy topics.
Children and parents gathered for hot chocolate, chocolate milk, grilled cheese and chips for story time at the coffee shop.
“So we came for the story time,” said Susan Guthrie of Waynesboro, who came Wednesday evening with her two granddaughters, Ava, 8, and Ellie, 2.
Guthrie said she and her husband, John, come every Friday for karaoke. Guthrie retired after 36 years as a kindergarten teacher to be a full-time grandmother.
“So we frequent [The French Press] anyway. And to have [story time] was a bonus,” Guthrie said.
Kia Murray, a barista at The French Press for four years, read “The Night Before Christmas” to 17 children, then “Mix It Up.”
“That’s always been my favorite,” Guthrie said of “The Night Before Christmas” which was also Ellie’s favorite.
Guthrie reminded her granddaughters that that is why she gave their father, her son, a Christmas tree ornament of a miniature “The Night Before Christmas” book.
“I think this is exciting. Anything for the children to enjoy,” Guthrie said.
Murray said she had the idea “to do something to bring more people in” the coffee shop on Wayne Avenue.
“I wanted to do something for the kids,” she said, while also providing a meal and making the evening easier for parents.
She was surprised by how many children came, and her plan is to hold one free activity per month for children and provide dinner.
“I’m just excited that everybody took the time out of their schedules,” Murray, who lives in Staunton, said.
The French Press’s next activity for children will be posted on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.