While many people across the Valley will be sitting around the tree with family and friends sipping eggnog and opening presents Wednesday, for others, Christmas is business as usual.
From emergency service providers to restaurant workers and beyond — here is a look at some of those people in our community who will be clocking in while many enjoy a day off from work:
First responders ready to keep citizens safe
Emergencies can happen any day, unfortunately even on holidays.
This year, Christmas Day will be covered by the Augusta County Fire Department's Company 10 B-shift based in Staunton. However, shift workers will be spread out across the county working at smaller stations, such as the station in Dooms.
Lt. Rod Pierce, EMS Supervisor, said the different shifts rotate holiday work each year. While Company 10 will be at minimum staffing on Christmas Day, Pierce said that 21 total firefighters, EMTs and ambulance medics will be on duty throughout Augusta County with their work family instead of home with immediate family.
“It’s part of the job,” said Lt. Christian Ruleman from Weyers Cave, a member of B-shift.
Christmas is especially important for those who have children, B-shift members agreed.
“If you have kids, you really try to celebrate Christmas Eve morning if you know you’re not going to be there, or wake up really early and do it before you go into work,” said Ruleman.
Company 10 workers get to choose holidays early in the year, and sometimes help each other to have split shifts on holidays so most everyone gets at least a little time to spend with family.
“Sometimes, I’ve experienced where personnel that don’t have young children on Christmas Day would come in so that the ones that had young children could go home and experience Christmas morning, and then they would swap off so that nobody really had to spend an entire day away from family,” said Chief David Nichols, who is on call Christmas Day this year.
Caleb Fine, a firefighter/EMT, views the holiday shift as a chance to have two Christmas celebrations.
“You have one [Christmas] with your family here, and then one with your family at home,” he said.
While Christmas Day is traditionally quieter, most calls received are for medical emergencies, Nichols said. The second most common calls are for traffic-related incidents, especially when bad weather is a factor.
B-shift workers will enjoy a Christmas meal together at Co. 10. Sometimes, community members even bring cookies and other holiday treats to the station.
Travis Beckman, a firefighter/EMT who commutes from Richmond, will be working a full shift on Christmas day — as long as his soon-expected child does not send him and his wife to the hospital first for an early Christmas gift.
Beckman said that when it comes down to it, holidays can be celebrated a little early or a little late. Schedules can be worked around.
“Sometimes, it’s like the day of is just the day of. The day can be whatever day works. It could be two weeks ahead of Christmas, really,” he said.
By Shannon Kelly/The News Virginian
Cooking up meals and holiday spirit at Augusta Health
A rotating staff schedule in Augusta Health’s Blue Ridge Café means that Al Hogan is working on Christmas Day.
Hogan said staff take turns working holidays. He had Thanksgiving Day off.
“So I have the opportunity to work on Christmas Day,” said Hogan, who lives in Waynesboro.
Hogan has been a cook at Augusta Health for 20 years, and said he enjoys the food service.
On Christmas Day, however, he will be helping to serve food to customers who come in, patients and Augusta Health staff “making sure they have a nice nutritious meal.”
“I feel that it’s a blessing for me to share my holiday spirit with someone who may need some holiday cheer,” Hogan said of working on Christmas Day.
Hogan said he will celebrate Christmas later in the day after the café closes and he is able to leave work hopefully by 7:30 p.m. He will then head home to celebrate with his 92-year-old mother and his brother who lives next door.
“And have our love between us and share our family holiday,” Hogan added.
He enjoys cooking at home and running the grill at Augusta Health.
For his family, Hogan said he will probably cook up macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and put BBQ chicken on the grill.
“My brother and my mom, they like that,” Hogan said of the BBQ chicken.
When he works on Christmas Day, Hogan said he is not only representing his family, but Augusta Health and the staff that he works with every day.
“It means a great deal of respect and comfort,” Hogan said of individuals who work on Christmas Day.
He added that he has great bosses at Augusta Health.
“They treat me so well," he said.
Working on Christmas Day “makes me feel good,” Hogan said. “It gives me more holiday spirit.”
Hogan has lots of holiday spirit. For 20 years, he has also dressed up as Santa in downtown Waynesboro and at Augusta Health. The week before Christmas he greeted children and patients in the café at Augusta Health dressed as Santa.
By Rebecca J. Barnabi/The News Virginian
Hospitality on the holidays
Despite the holiday, it will be business as usual at the Comfort Inn on Windigrove Drive in Waynesboro.
General Manager Charlotte Claytor will be working most, if not all, of the day on Christmas — allowing all of the hotel’s housekeeping and most maintenance staff to have the day off.
Claytor has worked every Christmas so that as many staff members as possible can enjoy their holiday.
“We give out a letter to anybody that’s going to be here and staying over at that time that there won’t be any housekeeping service, but we keep everything they need here,” said Claytor.
A staff member will be at the hotel’s front desk 24/7. The holiday season is a slower part of the year for the Comfort Inn, Claytor noted.
Staff celebrated the holiday with an employee party over the weekend since most have Christmas Day off.
“We’re in the hospitality business, so we want to be here for guests that are coming into the area so they have a place to say,” Claytor said.
By Logan Bogert/The News Virginian
Maintaining business as usual on Christmas
Danny Hanger is a maintenance mechanic at Augusta Health. A 1973 graduate of Waynesboro High School, he and his wife, Judy, live in Fishersville.
Before coming to Augusta Health 12 years ago, he worked for DuPont for 26 years.
“We all rotate through [working holidays],” said Hanger of the holiday schedule which means that this Christmas he will be working the 3:30 p.m. to midnight shift. “We don’t ever work the same holiday twice.”
He normally works the 12:30 to 9 p.m. shift Mondays through Fridays.
Hanger said that Christmas Day will be “just our normal job” for he and two other maintenance workers as they remain prepared during their shifts to repair anything that breaks or to move beds for doctors.
“I’ve never had any problem with it,” Hanger said of working holidays. Last year he worked 4th of July and Memorial Day.
Because he and his wife do not have children, Hanger said working holidays has never bothered him. For his first 10 years at Augusta Health he worked the 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift, and changed voluntarily to the 12:30 to 9 p.m. shift two years ago.
“I’ve worked shift work everywhere I’ve worked. They never shut down, so you’re going to work the holidays anyway,” Hanger said.
Hanger said that he and his wife will enjoy Christmas morning together with her grandchildren before he goes to work that afternoon. His wife will join him about 6 p.m. at Augusta Health for dinner.
“We’ll go up and eat in the cafeteria,” he said, where turkey and gravy are usually served up for Christmas Day dinner. “It makes it nice.”
Hanger said he likes working holidays because the hospital is quiet. Operations are not scheduled on holidays, so more doctors and nurses are off work.
But, if a toilet gets clogged up, a pipe leaks or a light bulb should need to be changed, Hanger will see that it gets done.
“We all do it,” Hanger said of working the holiday. “It’s all I know. You do what you have to do, and hope you don’t have a major catastrophe.”
This Christmas shift is special for Hanger, however, because it will be his last. He turned 66 in October and is retiring at the end of January.
By Rebecca J. Barnabi/The News Virginian
Giving families a place to gather on the holiday
Samuel Puffenbarger is among one of the 15 to 20 smiling faces moviegoers might see working at Zeus Theater in Waynesboro on Christmas Day.
The 22-year-old theater manager has worked at Zeus Theater for 3 years and has spent all three working the holiday.
“That also makes you a front runner for promotions, so that’s a huge incentive. That’s actually why I picked up more hours my first year doing Christmas,” said Puffenbarger.
Some staff may be celebrating by donning Santa hats, but most will stick to wearing their uniforms.
The holidays are always a busy time for the theater, Puffenbarger added, allowing area families another way to spend time together.
“We’ve always been big in the community. People love coming here for family anything — Thanksgiving we’re busy, Christmas we’re busy,” Puffenbarger said. “It’s a holiday so people want to spend time with their family, and what better way than going to the movies?”
The theater, at 120 Osage Lane, will open its doors at 12:15 p.m. on Christmas Day. Christmas Day showings include “Spies in Disguise,” “Little Women,” “Cats,” “Bombshell,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and “Frozen II.”
For show times, visit www.zeustheaters.com.
By Logan Bogert/The News Virginian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.