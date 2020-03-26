VERONA — An inmate at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona has been tested for the coronavirus, MRRJ announced Thursday. This is the jail's first inmate tested.
The inmate is a 37-year-old male being held for a felony probation violation and does not have any known underlying health concerns. The inmate self-reported that he visited New York the first week of March — although he is not sure specifically where, and thinks "somewhere around New York City."
He has been in custody since March 11. According to a statement from the jail, MRRJ did not start screening new inmates until March 12.
The inmate came to the attention of medical staff on Wednesday.
MRRJ says the inmate has been isolated, and test results will not be available for 48 to 72 hours.
"If a positive test result is received then MRRJ will move to implement planned, long-term, operational changes," the jail said in a statement.
