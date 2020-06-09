The wait is over, River City.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is no longer just coming to Waynesboro.
Jersey Mike’s is in Waynesboro and ready to serve customers.
Owners Charles Mookie Golden, 32, and Gordon Pannill, 34, have also anxiously been waiting to open Wednesday.
The plan was to open the store on April 15.
“We were pretty much there,” said Pannill of the planned April 15 opening. Employees were hired and training plans being prepared, he said.
However, the restrictions on restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged the two men to postpone opening the Waynesboro franchise and focus on their franchises in Harrisonburg, Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Danville.
“All of the information that was coming through was changing daily,” said Pannill, who lives in Charlottesville. “All of the operations were changing on the daily, so we figured it would be best to sit on Waynesboro’s location and help out our four other managers.”
The June 10 opening date was chosen because Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order was scheduled to lift on June 10, and the date happened to fall on a Wednesday, which is the traditional opening day for Jersey Mike’s franchises.
Golden and Pannill have actually waited three years to open their Waynesboro location.
After signing a lease for a site in Towne Center in late 2017, Golden said the owner of the land sold the property for development.
“It was a blessing in disguise honestly,” said Golden, who lives in Charlottesville.
Not only is their site at 831 Lew DeWitt Boulevard a better location, the landlord owns property in Staunton where Golden and Pannill hope to later open a sixth Jersey Mike’s.
“We didn’t know how we felt about Waynesboro,” Pannill said when he and Golden partnered to build franchises in the Valley three or four years ago.
Harrisonburg has James Madison University, Blacksburg has Virginia Tech, Charlottesville has the University of Virginia. Waynesboro has no college.
But in opening their other franchises they came to see the River City as a promising market.
Golden and Pannill’s business slogan is “Giving to give back to the community.”
Normally when a new Jersey Mike’s franchise opens, 7,500 cards are disseminated in the local community for free subs for the first five days, and funds are raised to donate to a local charity chosen by Golden and Pannill. The COVID-19 pandemic discouraged the Waynesboro franchise from being able to do that this month.
However, Golden and Pannill said they look forward to fundraising efforts for the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.
“Giving is the foundation of who Jersey Mike’s is,” Golden said.
Jersey Mike’s CEO Peter Cancro donated $1,000 to each franchise to use the funds to donate subs to local first responders. A few weeks ago, subs were brought from the Charlottesville and Harrisonburg franchises and given to officers and staff at Waynesboro Police Department, Golden said.
For the time being, Pannill said customers are asked to wear masks when they visit Jersey Mike’s. Masks will be available for customers who do not have one.
Customers are encouraged to order food online, by phone or through Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats or the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery via the app for the first week will be free.
“We’re really excited to get one opened up in Waynesboro,” Pannill said.
Golden is from Columbia, Maryland, and Pannill is from Martinsville. The two men met while working at Jersey Mike’s franchises in northern Virginia in 2011.
Four years later, the two decided to partner and corporate offered them a franchise market north of Virginia in Jersey and Pennsylvania, but they wanted to stay near family.
“We asked corporate if they could put together a market for us in this area,” Pannill said.
Mike’s Subs opened in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956 by a guy named Mike. In 1971, Peter Cancro began working at the shop at age 14. When he was 17 years old, Cancro bought the shop with funding assistance from his high school football coach. Franchise opportunities began in 1987, and the name changed to Jersey Mike’s. Cancro is now CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc. and oversees 200 franchises.
Laura Carter, who lives in Fishersville, is Waynesboro franchise’s store operator. Her father worked in the original Jersey Mike’s shop, where she grew up in Point Pleasant.
Inside the Waynesboro shop is décor that pays homage to the shop’s Jersey Shore origins.
“So we’re keeping the history and making it look a little more modern,” Golden said.
Pannill added the Waynesboro shop will have a new Jersey Mike’s menu. And some items will be replaced in the coming months because of supply chain issues created by the pandemic.
