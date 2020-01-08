$25K grant will aid in restoration of historic Dixie Theater

STAUNTON — A Virginia Main Street Feasibility Study Grant in the amount of $25,000, along with local donations, will provide funding for the restoration of the historic Dixie Theater.
The grant, funded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, will be administered by the Staunton Downtown Development Association to a new non-profit organization, Arcadia Project, according to a press release.
The press release stated that the grant will fund a market study conducted by the Richmond firm Summit Design & Engineering Services; a structural engineering report by the local firm Schnitzhofer and Associates; architectural services by local architect Marc Paxton; and research about the viability of an Industrial Revitalization Fund application to be conducted by Michael Barnes, of Charlottesville.
Through the help of volunteers, the lobbies in the two buildings at 119 and 125 E. Beverley Street were cleaned and window displays installed.
Local businesses have contributed $15,660 of in-kind donations for items, the press release stated, including logo design services by Queen City Creative, 3-D CAD renderings by Alex Rodriguez, business consulting services by Sara Levinson of the Small Business Development Center in Harrisonburg, and website development partially donated by BizLab at James Madison University.
The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has supported the project by providing fiscal sponsorship, temporary website hosting and other non-profit consulting services, as well as with the Center for Non-Profit Excellence in Charlottesville.
Arcadia Project negotiated a settlement to a debt on the historic Dixie Theater in early 2019 with Atlantic Union Bank, which held the note on 125 E. Beverly Street. Arcadia Project closed the deal with the bank with $70,000 raised from 38 local donors on July 1, 2019.
The press release stated that the new non-profit’s name comes from the historical name of one of the buildings at 119 E. Beverly Street, as well the name for a Greek mythological landscape for creativity. The nonprofit is called a project, “because the vision is constantly evolving and the work to create, building community and foster understanding never ends.”
Arcadia Project’s mission, the press release stated is: “To connect people through culture and creativity. Bring who you are.”
Collaboration is welcome “among a variety of audiences and creators and to grow the next generation of thinkers and change makers.”
The buildings at 119 and 125 E. Beverly Street will feature theaters, event spaces, media studios, classes, workshops and cultural programs.
