After decades of volunteer work in the Waynesboro community ranging from work in schools, sports and church, Lana Williams knew a run for city council’s Ward A seat was a natural next step.
Her husband of 31 years, Tim, served on council for 12 years including stints as mayor and vice mayor — but Williams said she’ll be holding her own when it comes to the city.
“Any decisions I make will definitely be my own decisions, because I’m the one that will have to face the consequences of my decisions — not him,” Williams, a 36-year resident of Waynesboro, said.
With a background in previously running her own photography business and currently helping run her family’s business in Midlothian, coupled with her various volunteer roles in the community, Williams hopes to put a focus on economic development if elected to council.
“I would like to focus on bringing in more manufacturing business and jobs to Waynesboro. We need to focus on that a little bit more because we’re losing a lot of that to the county,” she said, noting she’d specifically try to bring those businesses to Ward A.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said the city will need to 100% support businesses moving forward to bring a revenue stream back to Waynesboro.
“They’re going to be facing some uphill battles going forward, and we need to support them in any way we can and not do anything that would cripple them further or cause them not to continue operating,” Williams, 55, said. “I have extensive experience in business and in leadership and taking a thought and growing it, then maintaining the health of a business and continually finding new ways to grow. I’m excited to use that experience to possibly help others.”
She also hopes to develop a coalition between businesses and local schools to better prepare students for jobs that may be available to them in the future.
In addition to a focus on businesses, Williams also said she’ll be a “huge advocate” for public safety and emergency services. She would like to continually see education and training offered for them, as well as updated equipment, and said a “safe community is a healthy and growing community.”
If elected, Williams would also like to do hold monthly meetings with residents to discuss city concerns. A self-described problem solver with a strong work ethic, Williams said she likes to listen to all types of ideas.
“I believe it would be very important to have monthly sit downs about anything involving the city. If people are involved, they have a better idea of what’s going on and they can understand when sometimes it might not seem like things are happening overnight,” Williams said. “We may not always agree to start, but I like to find solutions that we can all agree with in the end. I feel like when you listen to the citizens you can make more informed decisions and that promotes a sense of community.”
