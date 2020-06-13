LEXINGTON — Who would have thought that a microscopic virus named COVID-19 could turn our world upside down?
All have all been affected in different, often devastating ways by the pandemic. Ellie Boylan, the owner of the House Mountain Yarn Company in downtown Lexington, is no exception.
Like all other non-essential businesses, she was forced to shut the doors to her business this spring.
“March, April, and May were not good for the cash flow,” said Boylan as she sat in her newly re-opened store. “This week, though, has been very encouraging. I am hoping to begin stocking up and ordering again.”
Much of the store, which offers yarn and other supplies for crocheting and knitting, and fiber for felting, is the same as pre-pandemic times — there are cubbyholes filled with colorful yarns, yarn and felt creations tucked into every nook and cranny, and supplies for sale everywhere. However, much has changed as well. Hand sanitizer and masks are at the front door and, instead of a big table where knitters, quilters, and felters gather to socialize and work on projects together; she has a small table and two chairs inside and a larger table with four properly spaced chairs in the back yard. On Mondays, she remains open by individual appointment for those whose health limits their public exposure.
Boylan has grappled with how to cope with the effects of the virus. She offered supplies on line and has held virtual “knit alongs” for instance, but it has been hard.
“People need to touch and feel and squish things,” she said.
It was while decorating her storefront window that inspiration hit for another coping mechanism.
“I was mad at having to stay isolated,” Boylan said. “I was working on a window display with face masks, including a sheep with a face mask, and I thought ‘I should put a virus in this display.’”
But how could she turn that bit of inspiration into reality? One can’t just go out and buy a virus, and besides, no one wants to have a real Coronavirus around. The answer was in her own store. A yarn shop is a good thing to own if one wants to turn inspiration into creation.
Boylan decided she was going to make a felt virus and take out her frustrations on it as a stress reliever. That is exactly what she did. She took a round dryer ball and started covering it with felt. Felting, for the uninitiated, is the process of taking loose woolen fibers (that have been cleaned, straightened, and sometimes dyed, but not spun) and condensing and compacting them. This is done by taking a small, barbed needle and poking it repeatedly into the fibers to create and shape a thick mat.
Soon Ellie’s ball was covered in wool felt. She then poked more wool on the ball to make a face. The crowning touch came with the creation of spikes, called peplomers, to stick out from the “virus body.” The result is a cartoon looking character many thousands of times larger than the real microscopic virus, but with that all-too familiar “bad hair day spikey look.”
“I wanted to create something that people could do at home, while simultaneously coming up with something that people could take their frustration out on,” she said. “The virus turned the world upside down, so I purposely made this virus with a frown.
“We can’t do a lot about the real virus, but we can do something with this one. You can poke it with a needle if you want. You can throw it across the room.”
Since her original creation, she has made “virus” kits people can buy to try their hand at felting. The kits are available online and a zoom class will be offered on Monday to those who purchase a kit.
“I am still learning a lot about how to teach something on line that requires using one’s hands.,” Boylan said. “It’s a whole new world out there.”
She is planning virtual felting camps for kids and perhaps some virtual classes for adults as well this summer.
Boylan has been the owner of the yarn shop since 2017, but there was another knit shop in the space even earlier. However, the tradition for a store like hers in Lexington goes back decades to the 1980s and a woman named Carole Smyer who created a dedicated community of fiber enthusiasts in the area.
Smyer also had a shop in Raphine, on the Rockbridge-Augusta line, and that is where Boylan learned in knit. Boylan, who moved here in 1999, was working at Washington and Lee University as a computer fluency instructor. She began volunteering part-time at the yarn shop, then started teaching classes there, and slowly got to the point where the offer of store ownership became available.
“This is finally the job for me. It is the best fit,” she said of her store ownership.
The fit she talks about has been the culmination of a lifetime of experiences.
“My grandmother taught me how to crochet when I was 10 years old,” Boylan said. “She didn’t speak a word of English and I didn’t speak a word of Spanish. I spent a summer with her in Mexico and we made a poncho. It is a nice memory.”
The final craft to enter her repertoire involved felt, but she has been enjoying the creativity that can come from the simple act of poking a needle in some fibers to create something.
“The more you do felting, the better you get,” Boylan said. “Almost anyone can pick it up with hardly any training. Then you can get more advanced if you want to and that can get pretty fancy. It really is just sculpting with wool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.