FISHERSVILLE — Augusta County Library patrons who have enjoyed 3D printing at the Fishersville location have reaped the benefits of librarian and tech guru Matt Frenger’s big idea.
Frenger, the library’s systems technician, was instrumental in getting the 3D printer for the library last year — and his initiative earned him the honor of Augusta County’s employee of the year.
Although he was unfamiliar with the world of 3D printing, Frenger was anxious to bring the new amenity to both the library and the community. Since July, about 100 people have taken advantage of the new technology — 3D printing items ranging from replacement parts for drawers to replica Eiffel Towers to RC boat parts.
“People are slowly starting to come around to 3D printing and understand the number of different applications that it does have,” Frenger said. “Here at the library, I felt like that was a really good way to integrate technology into the idea of making things.”
Since the printer’s installation less than a year ago, Frenger said there’s rarely a time that the printer isn’t running.
“If I’m not printing something for a particular job, I’m printing more parts for the printer or just displays to put out,” he said.
Beyond 3D printing, the 25-year-old has spent the last two year helping six different library locations, their staff and library patrons navigate the world of technology. From overseeing 3D printing and computer maintenance to printing, faxing and scanning, Frenger manages all technology-related needs that arise.
Library director Diantha McCauley said Frenger’s role has become an integral part of libraries today.
“He has a rare ability to relate to people and explain technology,” she said.
In the future, Frenger said he hopes to continue to expand the library’s 3D printing options, as well as host programs involving 3D printing.
“It’s one of those things where I had never really been recognized in such a way before, so it was really cool to get that recognition,” Frenger said. “It’s good to know that you’re being recognized, and that the effort you put in is being noticed.”
