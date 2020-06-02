The Waynesboro Fire Department wished Tina Jackson a happy 75th birthday with a quick drive-by at her Waynesboro home with lights and sirens on Tuesday. Jackson, who has lived in Waynesboro her whole life, said she had no idea the surprise was being arranged and planned to enjoy the day at home. Jackson is the daughter of the late William “Clark” Jordan who served as mayor of Waynesboro from 1962 to 1968. She has two daughters, Dagny Jackson of Richmond and Whitney Levin of Staunton, as well as five grandchildren.
Lifelong Waynesboro resident celebrates 75th birthday
- By LOGAN BOGERT lbogert@newsvirginian.com
