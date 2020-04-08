If the old adage is to be followed, weddings traditionally call for something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. But this spring brought something else for brides and grooms to consider — coronavirus.
After the Center for Disease Control issued a recommendation that groups of no more than 10 gather and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order effective through June 10, couples had to pop the question: Do we postpone? Call it off? Elope?
Local couples have adjusted their wedding plans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including some downsizing their wedding plans, rescheduling the date or even holding out hope that gathering on their big day is still possible.
To walk down the aisle ... or not
For some couples with divorced and re-married parents, as well as siblings, even attempting to limit wedding guests to just family would set them well above the 10-person gathering limit.
That’s the case for 29-year-old Morgan Slaven and her fiance, Sawyer, who have opted for a May 2 ceremony with no family and only four in attendance — their maid of honor, best man, preacher and photographer. The two plan to hold a vow renewal on their one-year anniversary where friends and family can attend.
“While it’s disappointing that our parents and grandparents won’t be able to see us exchange vows, this whole experience has just reinforced that you don’t have to have a wedding to get married,” said Slaven, a Staunton resident. “The day is about two people and their commitment to each other. I hope other corona-brides remember that as they are unplanning or replanning their big day.”
Slaven made the decision to forego a large ceremony and reception after Northam’s stay-at-home order issued on March 30.
“You have this internal struggle of: ‘If I call it too soon, could we have gotten married on the day we wanted to?’ When that stay-at-home ban came out through June that made the decision for us,” she said.
Although their family will not be in attendance, Slaven hopes to video the ceremony or have curbside well-wishes where family and friends can drive by on their big day.
“Good, bad or otherwise, I think this whole experience is just making people center what their priorities are,” Slaven said. “I hope people use this as an opportunity to re-center what’s important to them.”
Fort Defiance high school sweethearts Cassie Rankin and Cory Hall found themselves in a similar boat when coronavirus postponed their May 30 wedding date. Rankin said with a large family, staying under 10 wedding guests was not possible.
The Staunton couple moved their wedding date to Oct. 3 “to make sure they moved it far enough out.”
“I was definitely disappointed to say the least. He didn’t take it as hard as I did, but it was a hard pill to swallow. I waited until the last second to make the call,” Rankin, 21, said. “I always envisioned a spring wedding and now we’re moving to the fall, so things have changed from the thank-you gifts to the people coming to some of our decor pieces.”
Changing those small details have a larger impact on wedding vendors and venues, according to Monica Rutledge who owns and operates Valley Mills Farm in Swoope. With events and weddings postponed or halted for the time being, Rutledge said the financial impact has been significant.
“Within a wedding you have your florist, your caterer, your day-of planner, your photographer, your DJ. Then you have rentals, specialty items that you rent. One single wedding could have eight vendors, easily, not including the venue — and that’s impacting those employees and staff,” said Rutledge, whose venue opened in 2018.
COVID-19, however, has allowed venue owners like Rutledge to explore new marketing methods and promotions.
Valley Mills Farm in particular is now offering two new wedding packages, micro weddings and elopement packages, aimed at a more affordable option for couples who might be looking to scale back. In addition, the venue is offering virtual tours in lieu of those who are adhering to the stay-at-home order.
“No one would have ever imagined this happening, so I think you take this as a life lesson, learn from it and make the best from it,” Rutledge said. “We are anxiously awaiting all of this to get better so that our brides and couples can get married. Us as a venue and the vendors we work so closely with really care about our couples. We want them to have the day that they dreamed of.”
Tying the knot, coronavirus or not
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, local courts have been forced to close to the public, making obtaining a marriage license possible by appointment only until late April.
In the city of Waynesboro, three times as many marriage licenses were issued for the month of March in comparison to the same time last year, according to Waynesboro Circuit Court Clerk Nicole Briggs.
In March 2018, 14 marriage licenses were issued, eight in 2019 and 24 this March.
Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said “anecdotally, there are more folks coming in for marriage licenses.”
Whether it’s a matter of housekeeping or sheer panic causing an uptick in obtaining marriage licenses, COVID-19 has not just postponed weddings.
For Keri Jones and Todd Bobak of Verona, they pushed their originally scheduled June wedding to April. The pair planned a small ceremony at Ravens Roost Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
However, the duo tied the knot on March 30 because of concerns the governor would lock down the state and possibly close off their wedding location.
“This is not the first marriage for either one of us,” Jones, 46, said. “We just really wanted to keep it as simple and as stress-free as we could. For us, this was just the way to do it, and it worked out super well.”
Coronavirus has even left some area couples in limbo, hoping as their wedding day approaches they will be able to say, ‘I do.’
“At this point, we do not know if we are going to be able to have the dream wedding we envisioned,” said Tyler Benson, whose June 20 wedding plans have been halted because of the outbreak. “We do not know if we should cancel the wedding and move it to a different time and date, or if we should just do a small wedding with only family and possibly do a bigger party in the summer.”
As of now, Benson and his fiancé, Bridget Burner, are still holding out for their June wedding while simultaneously thinking of back-up plans just in case.
“The virus has left us broken and stressed due to the uncertainty of what will happen. Did we spend money on invites with a specific date just to have to throw them away and make new ones? If we miraculously can have the wedding, will guests still come or will they tend to stay away from a large gathering of people?” Benson said. “Only time will tell, but I know one thing for sure out of all of this — I love Bridget with all of my heart and will marry her anywhere and anytime.”
