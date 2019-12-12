Augusta County firefighters and paramedics played Santa this year — and now two area families will wake up on Christmas morning with presents under the tree.
After learning from a member of the community of two families in need this season, Augusta County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics local 4664 along with volunteers stepped in to help.
The group and its members shopped and collected toys and clothes for both families — one a single mother with two children and the other a married couple with three children.
“We all work every day and go out here and do stuff for people in their worst time. We always want to give back to the community in other ways,” Brandon McCown, vice president of the local 4664 group, said. “This is one way we can absolutely make a kid and a family’s day by making sure they have presents to open like we did when we were all kids.”
Two anonymous community residents also donated to the effort, as well as Ambitious Hair Design, Breezy Hill Day Spa and Staunton Walmart. In addition to the gifts, each family was provided with smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
“People reach out to fire-rescue emergency services oftentimes in their worst times and days of their life, so it’s nice to be able to give back. It’s commendable what our men and women of Augusta County Fire-Rescue and the association have done to make this an enjoyable holiday for our folks,” Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief David Nichols said.
The families have planned to make a holiday meal as a thank you to the firefighters.
