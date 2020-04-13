Senior members of the community and individuals at-risk are of special concern for local food stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Kroger shoppers in Waynesboro and Staunton, the grocery store chain changed its store hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. early on in the pandemic to allow associates more time to stock products, conduct additional cleaning precautions and to rest.
“Safety is obviously our No. 1 priority for associates and customers,” said Allison McGee, Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s corporate affairs manager.
Senior members of the community and at-risk customers have a designated time to shop between 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“We invite them to come in and shop with us during that time frame,” McGee said. “It’s been very popular.”
McGee said that Kroger instituted the special hours for seniors and at-risk customers because other customers expressed concern. Seniors have thanked Kroger for providing the special hours, according to McGee.
“They are waiting and utilizing that special time frame for them [to shop],” she said.
Kroger has seen a “drastic increase during that time” when seniors and at-risk customers only shop.
The special hours are available at all Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores in Virginia and West Virginia, as well as in eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.
McGee said that Kroger wants its customers to feel comfortable shopping, and the limited store hours and special hours for seniors and at-risk customers will remain in place until further notice.
Kroger is also taking other precautions to ensure the safety of customers and associates.
In the past week, the grocery store chain began limiting capacity by 50%, McGee said, installed plexiglass shields at all cash registers, began cleaning “frequency touch points,” and installed decals on the floors at all cash registers so that customers waiting to check out are encouraged to stand six feet apart.
At Kroger stores with multiple entrances, McGee said signs now designate one entrance and one exit.
“Again, to help with physical distancing,” McGee said. “We’re really taking this seriously.”
Nobody knows what the future will bring, but the pandemic’s restrictions and extra cleaning practices could have an effect on Kroger as a retail industry.
McGee said “we’re all going to have to potentially look at” maintaining the new cleaning regimen after the pandemic has ended.
“We will plan to continue that as long as it’s needed,” she said.
Martin’s grocery stories, which has locations in Waynesboro and Staunton, has introduced similar policies in light of the pandemic.
“The safety of our customers is of utmost importance to The GIANT Company,” said Ashley Flower, public relations manager, in an email statement. “Our existing cleaning procedures have been reinforced with team members and we’ve implemented a cleaning checklist across all stores, focused on high-touch areas including shopping carts and baskets, checkouts and fuel pumps.”
The grocery store chain has also taken steps “to protect the health and well-being of our team members and customers.”
On March 19, according to the corporation’s web site, Martin’s stores changed operating hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and made that first shopping hour open only for community members 60 years old and older.
All customers are encouraged to practice social distancing of six feet from other shoppers, to use full-size carts to encourage social distancing or to use delivery pick-up.
On April 6, Martin’s stores began to establish one entrance and one exit designations for customers to further practice social distancing, as well as one-way aisles in shopping areas.
Locally, The Cheese Shop in Stuarts Draft began advertising on its digital sign on March 13 for seniors to park in the shop’s parking lot, call for an associate to come out and get their order, and answer any questions the associate might have with the order. Then an associate will bring the items to the senior customer’s car.
“We wanted to be sure that anybody that shops with us and doesn’t feel safe shopping around others, people could still get what they needed,” said The Cheese Shop owner Gary Eavers Jr.
He said he knows other grocery stores are offering online ordering, but some customers do not know how to place online orders.
“Our low-tech method is just write out your list and call us when you’re in the parking lot,” Eavers said.
Meanwhile the store remains open for all customers. Eavers said that sneezeguards have been installed and employees wear masks.
Until further notice, curbside orders for senior and at-risk members of the community will be available.
Eavers said The Cheese Shop gets an average of 10 such orders each day. Some customers email ahead of time to ensure certain items are in stock.
The Cheese Shop has always been a part of the community, Eavers said, but being able to serve customers during the pandemic has really shown him how important the shop is to the community.
