It’s lights, camera, action for workers at the 408 Diner.
The local diner on Commerce Avenue in Waynesboro is closed through Feb. 13 as the diner’s employees provide catering on the set of a horror movie in North Carolina.
“It’s actually an amazing thing to see,” said Jamar Davis. “Actually seeing how they shoot movies.”
Davis has always loved cooking, but he said he never imagined he would be cooking food for celebrities.
Kevin Losh, owner of the 408 Diner and operator of local food trucks called “Chubbee Monkee” and “Let’s Get Cheesie,” invests in the movie company called “Subtle Films.” When Losh invests in one of their films, he said, he and his team provide food catering on set.
While Losh has catered for two other films in the past, this is the first experience for Davis, who lives in Waynesboro.
Davis cooks at and manages 408 Diner. He started working at the diner just before Christmas of 2019.
But, for now he is finishing his time on the set of “The Bewailing.”
The catering day starts early, with the food team usually arriving by 5:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast for the actors and the crew, Davis said.
The caterers usually return to their hotel after finishing post-dinner clean-up around 4 p.m. But the down time in between working allows him to watch the movie being filmed.
Losh said that the opportunities to cater on movie sets have led to meeting many interesting and talented people.
In addition to meeting an actor from “The Walking Dead” and another from “Pretty Little Liars” who are starring in “The Bewailing,” one of the biggest highlights for Davis was getting to meet actress Dee Wallace.
“I was kind of star-struck at the moment when I saw her,” Davis said.
Davis prepared Wallace a special meal, and when he asked her what she wanted to eat the following day, Wallace sounded almost star-struck upon meeting her chef.
“She was like: ‘Are you the cook? You are such an amazing cook! That food was wonderful.’ That was exciting to hear from a celebrity who eats at a five-star restaurant,” Davis said.
Davis has always had a passion for cooking, learning from his mother and grandmother.
“Everybody told me that cooking was a passion for me, and to pursue [it]. Last year, I lost my grandmother, and she always told me to go for cooking. That’s when I really started trying to branch out and do stuff.”
Davis said that his goal is to open his own diner or restaurant, and name it after his grandmother.
“He has always been wanting to cook. I cook, his dad is a chef. I guess it was just in his body and bones,” said Angela Davis, Jamar Davis’s mother.
Davis frequently posted the meals he made on social media, garnering attention for his culinary skills, which ultimately led to his connecting with Losh.
Losh and Davis are not the only ones who make 408 Diner, the food trucks and catering on movie sets possible. Losh emphasized that none of the food services could be accomplished without a tremendous team of workers.
“Teamwork is the key to everything successful,” Losh said.
