What should have been a routine activity turned into what one 74-year-old Waynesboro woman described as feeling threatened for her health.
The woman, who did not want to use her name, was using a self-car wash in the city when a piece of her windshield wiper broke off. With poor weather in the forecast, she headed to Advance Auto Parts on Broad Street where she knew a windshield wiper could be installed for her.
The 74-year-old said what she observed inside were all employees with masks under their noses and five customers without masks, which is in violation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63 that requires face coverings while inside buildings in response to COVID-19.
“Now I’m in a store with 10 people including myself, nine of whom have no masks. You have no control of that,” the woman said. “I really needed that windshield wiper, and I really needed it that day because of the heavy showers. I needed something so ordinary, but in the end people’s masks were pulled down and five people came through the door with no mask whatsoever.”
On a weekday between 11:15 a.m. and noon, only one out of seven customers was observed entering with a mask on. That one customer exited with an employee, who also wore a mask, and helped the customer outside on a vehicle. While working on the vehicle outside in the parking lot, both the customer and employee moved their masks below their chin.
Inside, one employee had a mask on below the nose and one did not have a mask on. The Waynesboro location had sneeze guards installed at registers and every other register was taped off. In addition, signage on the door indicated that no more than five customers were to be inside at once, 6-feet of social distance was to be maintained, masks over the nose and mouth were required, and the store would wipe down surfaces three times a day.
Advance Auto Parts did not respond to multiple phone calls for comment.
The governor’s executive order issued on May 29 requires all patrons over the age of 10 to wear a face covering when entering, exiting, traveling through and spending time inside. It further requires all employees of essential retail businesses to wear face coverings whenever working in “customer facing areas.”
The Virginia Department of Health is tasked with enforcing the order, which is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.
But when the Waynesboro woman tried to report the occurrence to the health department, the process took almost two weeks. After starting on the local Central Shenandoah Health Department website to no avail, she left a message that was never returned. She finally located the online form to report the incident after asking a neighbor for help.
“If you can’t find the form, you can’t report it,” she said. “The online health department form is extremely well designed and extremely efficient. It’s very simple to fill out once I got a way to access it.”
Not being able to reach the local health department and find the online form to report noncompliance of the mask mandate is the same boat one immunocompromised Waynesboro woman found herself in.
She, too, tried calling the local health department to report a mask noncompliance. The 66-year-old said she was met with a recorded message and hung up on. She finally found the form online on the local health department’s website, but noted it was inaccessible from the home page and hard to search for.
“It was nuts to try to really locate where the form was and when I got to it, I could not believe where it was. It was the very last thing on the page,” said the woman, who also did not want to be named. “It’s utterly useless to the vast majority of the population who need to have something on the front page that says, ‘Have a concern? Click here.’ That’s how people interact on the internet. They aren’t used to having to scroll down and use a link in a whole bunch of text.”
According to data obtained from the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah District through an open records request, 384 complaints have been filed using the VDH central office’s online portal as of Tuesday. The Central Shenandoah district spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Advance Auto Parts in Waynesboro is among more than 30 other Waynesboro businesses listed for complaints filed for mask noncompliance. Of the 43 total complaints made against 31 different businesses in Waynesboro, 16 were in grocery and convenience stores, 11 were listed as other, nine were in restaurants, six were in retail establishments and one was in a church.
Most of the Central Shenandoah district’s complaints were made in Rockingham, who had 107 reported. Harrisonburg had 89 reported violations, Staunton had 52, Lexington had 25, Augusta County had 37, Rockbridge had 16, Buena Vista had three and Bath County had two. At least 10 complaints filed appear to be in error.
Thirty-one total complaints were made to the Central Shenandoah Health District’s hotline since May 29. Fifteen of those calls came from the SAW region, while 11 came from Rockingham and Harrisonburg. Another two came from Rockbridge and Lexington, and three were from unknown locations.
The health department said there may be some overlap between hotline calls and online portal complaints.
Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District said the department’s mission is always to “protect and promote the health and well-being of residents in the Central Shenandoah Valley.”
“In regards to noncompliance of Executive Order 63, we want citizens to know that every concern is heard and taken seriously. We approach each situation much like we do with complaints regarding restaurants, septic tank failures, etc.,” Wight said in an email statement. “We emphasize educating business owners and the community about the importance of encouraging mask wearing at their facilities.”
With education first, Wight said punitive measures like misdemeanor charges are a “last resort for egregious violations.”
But both Waynesboro women argue that the health department is not doing enough to enforce the mask mandate.
The 74-year-old Waynesboro woman said she’d like to see signage with more powerful wording. In addition, she said automatic opening doors often hide signage before a customer can read it.
“I understand (businesses) unwillingness to confront people, but if you don’t have a policy that’s firm then the rest of us are just saying, ‘Well, I wanted to go there, but I didn’t.’ We’re not willing to jeopardize our neighbors and our friends by doing that. Then we’re not helping the economy, we’re not spending our dollars,” she said. “The health department that’s supposed to be enforcing is doing nothing that I can see.”
For the 66-year-old Waynesboro woman, she’d like to see some kind of federal mandate on masks to put “some skin in the game.”
For other residents who observe businesses not complying with Executive Order 63 on wearing face coverings, the health department says there are several avenues to report it.
Citizens may call either the Central Shenandoah Regional Hotline at 1-855-949-8378 or the Virginia Department of Health at 1-877-ASK-VDH3 with their complaint. The online portal is available on the Central Shenandoah districts website, vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah, under the COVID-19 tab.
Emailing cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov also is an option, the department said, and email complaints will be forwarded to the appropriate health department representative, usually an environmental health specialist, who will contact the business with resources and information on Executive 63 and the current guidelines for Phase Three of reopening.
At this point, the two Waynesboro women said the noncompliance in the community with masks has left them frustrated and threatened their health.
“I’m saddened because each time I go to the stores, I come back to a neighborhood where I worry about the contact I might have with people. You can’t take care of yourself if others aren’t also caring for you. (Wearing a mask is) something you do because we’ve been mandated, but it’s also something that’s going to make a difference in someone’s health and welfare,” the 74-year-old woman said. “If it helps even one person, I’m willing to put my mask on and be uncomfortable for the 30 minutes I’m out shopping.”
