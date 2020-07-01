Many people started working from home in March, but that’s not an option for essential employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kroger associates Misty King and Sammi Knous have worked at the supermarket on Arch Avenue in downtown Waynesboro for years. But the past three months have been nothing like anything they’ve ever experienced before.
“Chaotic would be the biggest word to describe it,” said Knous, who serves as the administrative assistant at this location.
Knous is in charge of hiring new associates. Since March, the store has had a significant increase in new hires needed to fill multiple positions.
“It made me feel good to be able to offer positions to people that may not know where their next paycheck is coming from,” Knous said.
Despite all the chaos from the pandemic, Knous makes sure new employees receive the proper training they need to be successful.
King, the drug GM department head, is responsible for making sure shelves are stocked and ready for customers.
“It’s meant a lot to me knowing the fact that customers are counting on us to keep the shelf stocked and be there for them,” King said.
There’s been no “normal” at the store for Kroger associates who’ve worked during the pandemic. Food and toilet paper shortages made it a challenge for the associates to do their job.
“It’s been really tough,” King said. “We’ve just been trying to do what we can do.”
Associates come into work early and leave late whenever they are needed. They’ve worked 12-hour shifts to unload trucks that arrived late or to help stock shelves when supplies were running low.
“We all pitched in down here at the store and just did whatever it took to get it done,” Knous said.
Things are slowly returning to normal for the essential workers, she said.
Both Knous and King said they had worked hard to ensure their customers’ safety as well as their own families.
Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in an email that the health, safety and well-being of associates, customers and communities is Kroger’s top priority.
“Our associates understand the importance of ensuring that all precautions are carefully followed, including increased and extensive cleanings, social distancing and frequent hand washing,” she said.
