Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores is now serving customers at a new Greenville location as of Thursday.
The Greenville store is more than 8,000 square-feet and located on Lee Jackson Highway. The new business added 45 jobs and 85 truck parking spaces to Augusta County.
Love's will be open 24/7 and features Chester's Chicken and a McDonald's at the Greenville location. In addition to the 85 truck parking spaces, there also are 84 car parking spaces, five RV parking spaces, eight disel bays and seven showers.
The location also features laundry facilities, Love's Truck Care Center, a mobile-to-go zone, CAT scale, gourmet coffee and brand-name snacks.
As part of its grand opening, Love's donated $2,000 to Riverheads High School.
"These new locations allow us to serve professional and four-wheel drivers and get them back on the road quickly," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's. "We're excited to continue adding convenient locations to communities across the country."
