At least one dinosaur still walks the earth here in the Valley.
For decades, Lucy Librosaurus has been a familiar sight to patrons of the Augusta County Library in Fishersville.
Made from chicken wire and paper machete, Lucy the dinosaur has lived at the Augusta County Library since the 1980s. While she has undergone a few “plastic surgeries” and given numerous coats of paint, most recently bright blue, Lucy is still going strong, said library director Diantha McCauley.
“She has had quite the life,” said Ben Thomas, an assistant librarian who helped to restore Lucy. “She’s an icon.”
Built by a class at a local elementary school, Lucy was donated to the children’s department at the library after a brief stay at the school, Thomas said.
Thomas grew up in the area and was already familiar with Lucy when he started working at the library.
“I was always surprised by the reactions she got by kids,” he said. “Most kids liked her, but there was always a handful that would scream, and just hate it and cry. That was also around the same time I was getting my associate’s in art and doing color theory, and I thought, ‘She’s hideous!’”
That’s because Lucy was falling apart, Thomas said.
“It was painted with Tempera paint, so it was really dry, chalky, dusty,” he said. “I think there were about five colors, and they just all clashed. So I was like, ‘Why don’t we do a voting on new colors? That way they’re not just going crazy. I’ll take her home over the summer, do the repairs, then we’ll bring her back.’”
After three months of restoration, including being reinforced with paper machete cement and given a fresh coat of paint, Thomas returned Lucy to her home at the library.
Thomas suggested having a painting party where children could participate in a makeover.
More recently, Thomas re-did Lucy’s mouth, teeth and tongue.
“I don’t hear people scream anymore,” he said with a smile. “Well, not nearly as often since we re-did the color.”
Thirty-one-year-old Tara Wall, marketing specialist at the Augusta County Library, also remembered Lucy from her days as a teen volunteer. She said she has seen many children get excited when they see Lucy.
“She is a legend,” Thomas said. “People love her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.