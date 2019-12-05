Lumos Networks, a fiber-based telecommunications company, cut the ribbon on a new storefront in Waynesboro on Thursday.
The company closed its former retail location on West Main Street on Nov. 22. The new store opened on Nov. 25 and is located at 400 Tiffany Drive on the north end of the shopping plaza across from the Walmart Supercenter. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a drop box available for customers making payments after hours.
Senior Director of Product and Marketing Rob Cale said the new location is in a more robust shopping area, as well as allows Lumos to showcase more gadgets. The new space is larger and allows for a better shopping experience, Cale added.
“This is a real milestone opportunity for us, and we’re really excited about the location, look and feel of the store,” Cale said. “Every day what we try to do is earn our customers trust by delivering fiber-based services along with customer support and community support. This store really helps modernize and showcase those services.”
Lumos Networks has been in the area since about 1897 and offers high-speed residential and business-class broadband internet, digital television, digital voice, Wi-Fi and streaming television services.
Waynesboro mayor Terry Short described Lumos Networks as stable and reliable.
“Certainly Lumos is a stable and reliable partner to the city of Waynesboro and its residents. It’s a community partner that helps us with many of our civic events. We are very appreciative of this investment and continued investment in the city of Waynesboro,” Short said.
Hannah Cooper, director of membership engagement for Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Lumos Networks is one of the many growing businesses in the city.
“This year, we have done over half of our ribbon cuttings in Waynesboro,” she said. “I think that really speaks on behalf of the city and the growth that has happened in 2019 for Waynesboro. I think it’s wonderful that companies like Lumos are expanding and new businesses are also coming and investing in Waynesboro.”
