Amidst increasing demand for bandwidth while students continue their education from home and employees work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lumos Networks is launching an initiative to meet that demand.
Lumos is enhancing download speeds for its customers by three times to 75 megabits per second on its Basic 25 mbps Fiber Internet package, according to a press release.
Customers will not be charged for the enhanced download speeds, and, the press release stated, will be automatically upgraded.
The increased download speeds will be in effect for 60 days and provide unlimited broadband access for Lumos customers.
“We are committed to working with those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Diego Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of Lumos Networks in Waynesboro, in the press release. “We know that students, parents and our communities at large need the additional bandwidth that only a robust fiber network can provide.”
Anderson added that Lumos is “very appreciative of the support that this community gives us, and glad to provide an improved Internet experience for our customers.”
For more information, visit lumosnetworks.com, or call 1-855-GO-LUMOS.
