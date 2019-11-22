Lumos Networks closed its existing retail location on West Main Street in Waynesboro Friday and will relocate to the shopping plaza across from the Waynesboro Walmart on Monday.
Lumos Networks is a fiber-based local exchange carrier and part of Segra, one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the U.S. The company will serve Waynesboro and Augusta County customers at its new location at 400 Tiffany Drive beginning Monday, Nov. 25. The store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. The existing retail location located at 2704 West Main Street closed on Friday, Nov. 22.
"We are excited about our continued fiber network expansion and the new retail location," said Robert Cale, senior director of product and marketing for Lumos Networks. "The modernized retail design will highlight our differentiating personal service and provide for an outstanding shopping experience. We invite residential and business customers to visit the store and interact with our premium services, discuss their telecommunications needs, make payments, upgrade equipment and get expert advice from our highly-trained professional staff."
Lumos Networks announced it would continue to expand its robust fiber-optics network by bringing premium services to Chinquapin in early 2020, joining recently completed fiber expansions into the Grandview and Myers Corner communities.
"We appreciate Lumos Networks continued commitment to our local community, and especially for deploying a state-of-the-art fiber optic network that positions our city for economic success," Gregory Hitchin, director or Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro, said.
"Lumos Networks connects you to your world," Cale added. "Our objective is to provide an enhanced customer experience that combines the delivery of world-class fiber-based services with the support of local customer care professionals."
