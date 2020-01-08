Man seriously burned in Waynesboro house fire

Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of North Delphine Avenue shortly before 1:45 p.m Wednesday.
According to Capt. Chandler Hardy of the fire department, a man was burned in the fire and transported to Augusta Health.
“I know he’s in serious condition from his burn injuries,” said Hardy.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Kitchen chairs too close to a wall-mounted gas heater ignited.
Hardy said that the fire, which was not large, was “fairly straightforward” for the fire department, which had the fire out within three to five minutes of arriving on the scene.
“The big part was getting the gentlemen taken care of,” Hardy said.
He added that the man will probably be transported to another medical facility for care.
