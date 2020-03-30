STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 10:40 a.m. Monday at Hershey Chocolate Company's Stuarts Draft location after a man fell three stories from a building.
Three stories is approximately 20 to 30 feet, according to Stuarts Draft Fire & Rescue Chief Logan Parker.
Parker said rescue personnel were unable to determine the cause of the man’s fall, “but he fell and sustained significant injuries.”
The man’s name, age and where he lives were not obtained at the time of the incident because his injuries were so serious that rescue personnel focused on airlifting him to UVa as soon as possible.
As of press time, a representative of Hershey Chocolate Company was unable to be reached for comment.
