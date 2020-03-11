STAUNON — Mary Baldwin University will suspend in-seat classes and is strongly encouraging students to go home in an effort to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases on the MBU campus, but MBU leaders made the decision to move all undergraduate classes online as public health experts have ramped up caution about its highly contagious nature, how it is transmitted, and the importance of social distancing to stop or slow down the spread of the virus.
The university is suspending in-seat classes beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, and will resume studies via online instruction at 8 a.m. March 18. Instruction will continue online for the remainder of the spring semester (ending April 20). The university plans to decide in the coming weeks whether to resume in-seat classes for its May Term; campus life; and on-campus events, including commencement.
"For most of our students, the safest place for you to be during this outbreak is at home," MBU President Dr. Pamela Fox said in press release. "However, if Mary Baldwin is the safest place for you to continue your studies online, you should stay here and MBU will provide housing and limited dining services."
"I do not take this decision lightly and have made it with the health and safety of the entire MBU family in mind, which includes your own loved ones," Fox wrote to students. "I understand the impact that this will have on each of you, and I want to pledge the full support of the MBU administration, faculty, and staff. No student's path to a degree will be denied or delayed because of this decision."
The change in status includes all campus events, including public lectures, prospective visit days, and athletics competitions.
For athletics, all spring sport activities will be suspended, including practices and competitions (baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's track & field) as well as non-tradional seasons (men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball).
Mary Baldwin is the second USA South institution to take action against the spread of COVID-19 after Berea College announced its actions earlier this week.
For more information regarding Mary Baldwin athletics please continue to check out marybaldwinathletics.com and on Twitter @FightingMBU.
