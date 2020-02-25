Mary Baldwin University donated two Samsung tablets with cases and keyboards, as well as a 10-inch Chrome book to Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry in late January.
The donation equals a cost of $500.
“We’re just glad to be able to use what we have here — and help others,” said Lee Reid, MBU’s managing director of informational technology.
Reid, who serves as a chaplain at the shelter, said that MBU has supported the shelter for the past three years with food drives and laundry packets containing detergent and dryer sheets.
“In general, one of the great things about Mary Baldwin is we’re pretty community aware,” Reid said.
It’s great to work for a place “that sees the need to act in the community,” he said.
The technology donated to WARM, according to Reid, is the same technology used at MBU.
“[MBU’s donation] means that guests on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during our technology hours — they’ll be able to access the Internet, apply for jobs, apply for Medicaid,” said Robert Belle, WARM shelter manager.
The technology donated by MBU is newer than what the shelter has available for guests, and should last a while, Belle said.
“Being able to have new technology is always a help,” he added.
Belle said Pastor Reid “has just been a big blessing to this cold-weather shelter.”
“We’re very grateful for a partnership with MBU,” Belle said.
Debra Freeman-Belle, WARM’s executive director, said that “access to technology for people experiencing homelessness is extremely important for job searching, finding available housing, knowing bus schedules, connecting to benefits and resources.”
All are “necessary to aid their transition from homelessness,” said Freeman-Belle.
WARM’s partnership with Waynesboro Public Library providing daytime Internet access, Waynesboro Public Schools’ 2018 technology donation and MBU’s donation, according to Freeman-Belle, “have been instrumental in our ability to serve our clients as they navigate various challenges.”
